Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of sale of smuggled petroleum products across the country and ordered strict action against those involved in inflicting a huge loss on the national exchequer, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the decision to launch the crackdown has been taken during a high-level meeting which was attended by top civil and military officials and chaired by the PM. A report about trade of smuggled petroleum products in the country was presented to the premier.

The officials apprised the prime minister that the country is deprived of an estimated revenue of Rs150 billion per annum due to sale of smuggled oil. As many as 2,094 fuel stations are found to be involved in sale of smuggled petroleum products in three provinces, they stated.

Expressing concern on the matter, the PM said the economy is suffering irreparable loss due to the menace of smuggling and called for final action action against elements involved in such illegal acts.

The premier approved an action plan, according to which a crackdown will be launched against illegal petroleum outlets, FIRs will be registered against their owners, their properties will be forfeited and heavy fines will imposed.

The prime minister resolved that the money recovered from the anti-smuggling drive will be spent on the public. He said that elelments behind the menace should be taken to task.