Jan 04, 2021
Money-laundering case: Shehbaz requests court to form medical board

  • Shehbaz said that he appeared before the court despite poor health
  • NAB filed a reference of money laundering worth Rs8 billion against Shehbaz Sharif, his two sons and other family members
Fahad Zulfikar 04 Jan 2021

(Karachi) An Accountability Court in Lahore adjourned the money laundering case hearing against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his family members till January 6, local media reported on Monday.

During the proceedings, PML-N President requested the accountability court in Lahore to form a medical board for him. “I am in your custody. You are powerful so you can call the board,” he said, addressing the judge.

Shehbaz stated that he appeared before the court despite poor health. He requested the court to adjourn the case hearing as his lawyer is not present.

Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan wished the PML-N president good health and inquired about the reason of absence of Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau filed a reference of money laundering worth Rs8 billion against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, his two sons and other family members.

The reference mainly accused Shahbaz Sharif of being beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and 'benamidars' who had no sources to acquire such assets.

As per NAB, the family members and benamidars of Shahbaz's family received foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts. In addition to these remittances, the bureau said, billions of rupees were laundered by way of foreign pay orders which were deposited in personal bank accounts of Hamza and Suleman.

It further said family of Shahbaz failed to justify the sources of funds used for acquisition of assets. It said the suspects committed offences of corruption and corrupt practices as envisaged under the provisions of National Accountability Ordinance 1999 and money laundering as delineated in Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010.

