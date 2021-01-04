AVN 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-6.47%)
BOP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
CHCC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.60 (-5.15%)
DCL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.86%)
DGKC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-3.98%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.25%)
FCCL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.72%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.91%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.76%)
HUBC 89.62 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.1%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
JSCL 30.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-7.88%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-5%)
OGDC 114.07 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (4.68%)
PAEL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.31%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.43%)
PIOC 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-4.67%)
POWER 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.83%)
PPL 102.00 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.66%)
PSO 245.50 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (6.08%)
SNGP 49.51 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (6.93%)
STPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-6.39%)
TRG 86.08 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-6.93%)
UNITY 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 30.13 (0.64%)
BR30 24,271 Increased By ▲ 346.4 (1.45%)
KSE100 44,718 Increased By ▲ 283.25 (0.64%)
KSE30 18,774 Increased By ▲ 190.42 (1.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

  • The aim of conference will be to focus on advancements in plastic surgery and reconstructive treatments
  • Cohen says this relationship is developing in the exchange of knowledge, in experimentation, and can even grow into the ability to complete training courses overseas in the UAE
Fahad Zulfikar 04 Jan 2021

(Karachi) In a latest development, Israel has decided to send its representatives to a medical conference for plastic surgeons being held in Dubai later this month, Jerusalem Post reported. For the first time, Iranian and Israeli medical professionals will participate together in bid to find ways for medical advancement.

As per details, the aim of conference will be to focus on advancements in plastic surgery and reconstructive treatments. The conference will commence according to the UAE's current public health protocols. The event is being hosted by The Emirates Plastic Surgery Society, and will take place over three days during the last week of January.

Boosting ties

Commenting on the matter, The Israel Society of Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery Chairman Dr. Meir Cohen said: "Our participation in this conference will add to the already strong bond between the two countries."

He added, "This relationship is developing in the exchange of knowledge, in experimentation, and can even grow into the ability to complete training courses overseas [in the UAE]."

Cohen maintained that it is fascinating that even though the UAE observes strict modesty laws, the public is still quite interested in the myriad of ways that they can change how they look, in efforts to boost their self-esteem. "This is where the field of plastic surgery shines," he stated.

Breaking longstanding taboo

A few months ago, the UAE and Bahrain signed agreements to normalize relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

US President Donald Trump hosted the White House ceremony, capping a dramatic month when first the UAE and then Bahrain agreed to reverse decades of ill will without a resolution of Israel's decades-old dispute with the Palestinians.

The deals, denounced by the Palestinians, make them the third and fourth Arab states to take such steps to normalize ties since Israel signed peace treaties with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

The pact which brought Israel, the UAE and Bahrain together reflects their shared concern about Iran's rising influence in the region and development of ballistic missiles. Iran has been critical of the agreement.

Since the deal was struck, Israelis who were banned from traveling on foreign passports to the Arab world, have made themselves at home in the UAE’s commercial hub. Scores undeterred by Israel’s warnings about possible Iranian attacks in the region have celebrated weddings, bar mitzvahs and the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah with large gatherings banned back home.

Data collected from travel agents revealed that at least 70,000 Israeli tourists arrived in Dubai on 15 nonstop daily flights in December 2020.

medical conference plastic surgeons focus on reconstructive treatment medical advancement Israel and iranian professionals developing relationship

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Repayment of GHPL’s loan: PD allowed to utilise GIDC funds

Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800% surge

France rescues ailing media, retail group Lagardere

Further retrenchments in PSM expected

Bogus ST refunds on fake invoices: FTO directs FBR to initiate criminal proceedings

‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters