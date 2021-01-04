AVN 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.55%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
CHCC 139.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.45 (-5.72%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.41%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.58 (-4.77%)
EFERT 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.39%)
EPCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.27%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.17%)
FFL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.02%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
HBL 133.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.85%)
HUBC 88.90 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.26%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
JSCL 30.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-8.99%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-5.33%)
OGDC 113.53 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.18%)
PAEL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-4.95%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.28%)
PIOC 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.83 (-5.53%)
POWER 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
PPL 101.60 Increased By ▲ 5.06 (5.24%)
PSO 243.00 Increased By ▲ 11.56 (4.99%)
SNGP 49.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.83%)
STPL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-7.31%)
UNITY 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-5.13%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,725 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (0.46%)
BR30 24,168 Increased By ▲ 244.18 (1.02%)
KSE100 44,634 Increased By ▲ 199.01 (0.45%)
KSE30 18,736 Increased By ▲ 151.52 (0.82%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,930

  • A bullish pennant suggests a possible extension of this wave towards $1,956. Support is at $1,915, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,904.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,930 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,946.

The resistance is identified as the 100% projection level of an upward wave c from $1,819.35.

This wave could at least travel to $1,930.

A bullish pennant suggests a possible extension of this wave towards $1,956. Support is at $1,915, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,904.

On the daily chart, gold has broken a falling trendline and a resistance at $1,918. Chances are it may rise to $1,965, the peak of a wave B.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold Singapore Silver Spot gold

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,930

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Repayment of GHPL’s loan: PD allowed to utilise GIDC funds

Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800% surge

France rescues ailing media, retail group Lagardere

Further retrenchments in PSM expected

Bogus ST refunds on fake invoices: FTO directs FBR to initiate criminal proceedings

‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters