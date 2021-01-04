AVN 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.34 (-6.76%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
CHCC 139.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.00 (-5.42%)
DCL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.22%)
DGKC 112.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-4.07%)
EFERT 63.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
EPCL 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.77%)
FCCL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.31%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.19%)
HASCOL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 133.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.75%)
HUBC 89.88 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.41%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.67%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.36%)
MLCF 43.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-5.13%)
OGDC 113.60 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (4.25%)
PAEL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.83 (-5.53%)
POWER 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.83%)
PPL 101.78 Increased By ▲ 5.25 (5.44%)
PSO 244.00 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (5.43%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-6.68%)
TRG 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-7.44%)
UNITY 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-4.82%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,730 Increased By ▲ 27.21 (0.58%)
BR30 24,233 Increased By ▲ 308.51 (1.29%)
KSE100 44,662 Increased By ▲ 227.37 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,757 Increased By ▲ 173.08 (0.93%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares start year on a high as commodities shine

  • Financials climbed, with the so-called "Big Four" banks advancing in the range of 1.3% to 1.6%.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

Australian shares started 2021 on a positive note, lifted by mining stocks as upbeat commodity prices provided a glimmer of optimism for investors, while the rollout of coronavirus vaccines revived prospects of swift global economic revival.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.94% at 6,648.9 points by 1240 GMT on Monday. The benchmark closed 1.4% lower on Thursday. Financial markets in Australia and New Zealand were closed for New Year's Day.

"Recent strength in commodity prices have helped the likes of Fortescue Metals Group, which is in turn lifting the broader benchmark ... gains among financials also seem to be helping," Steven Daghlian, market analyst with CommSec said.

Investors are still counting on central banks to keep money cheap while the rollout of coronavirus vaccines helps revive the global economy over time.

"There seems to be a bit of optimism at play at the start of the year, along with a strong lead from Wall Street though participants still have an eye on domestic coronavirus cases," Daghlian added.

Miners rose more than 1%, with iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group gaining 2.5%, supported by supply concerns and China's robust steel demand despite the coronavirus pandemic-led disruption.

Gold stocks jumped 2.8%, with largest independent gold miner Newcrest Mining surging 2.5%.

Financials climbed, with the so-called "Big Four" banks advancing in the range of 1.3% to 1.6%.

Superannuation administrator Link Administration Holdings Ltd was the biggest loser in the benchmark index, as it fell up to 13.2% after US-based SS&C Technology Holdings withdrew its offer to acquire the company.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 890, while 561 declined. Trading occurred at a fraction of the 30-day average volume of 652.6 million shares.

Australian shares ASX 50 indexes Fortescue Metals Group Newcrest Mining coronavirus case Steven Daghlian

Australia shares start year on a high as commodities shine

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Repayment of GHPL’s loan: PD allowed to utilise GIDC funds

Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800% surge

France rescues ailing media, retail group Lagardere

Further retrenchments in PSM expected

Bogus ST refunds on fake invoices: FTO directs FBR to initiate criminal proceedings

‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

PIA resumes flight operations to Saudi Arabia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters