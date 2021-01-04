AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

PTA’s directive to social media platform

Updated 04 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approached social media platforms for removal of trailers regarding sacrilegious movie titled “Lady of Heaven”.

Keeping in view different reports regarding release of the movie titled “Lady of Heaven” and its sacrilegious content, PTA has directed social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter etc. for immediate blocking of all content related to the said movie from their platforms. So far 336 URLs containing promo of the said movie have been reported to different platforms.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

