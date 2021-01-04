AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Int’l flights and travel: GACA Saudi Arabia lifts suspension

Muhammad Ali Updated 04 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Saudi Arabia has lifted the suspension of all international flights and travel to the Kingdom from January 3, 2021.

According to the circular issued here on Sunday, the GACA has permitted all airlines to transport passengers from January 3, 2021.

As per the circular, the transport of non- Saudi citizens travellers to the Saudi Arabia coming from the United Kingdom, South Africa as well as from any other country being specified by the competent health authorities, in which the new variant of the new coronavirus (B117) is spread, shall spend no less than (14) days outside the country in which the new coronavirus variant is spread before entering the Kingdom with a (PCR) examination after the expiration of this period, proving that passenger is COVID-19 infection-free.

Furthermore, the passengers who are coming from the countries in which cases of the new strain of COVID19 were registered, shall be quarantined in their homes for a period of seven days while rest of the other countries, seven-day mandatory home quarantine shall be applied or 3-day at least, with a mandatory laboratory examination (PCR).

