Sheikh Rashid keeping his cards close to his chest?

Interior minister Sheikh Rashid has announced that the government will start dealing with the challenge of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from Monday (today). Sheikh Rashid appears to have been keeping his plans, intentions or tactics in relation to the PDM challenge secret from anyone else.

His remarks, nevertheless, indicate that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has plans to arrest the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, who has perhaps played the most important role in cobbling together opposition’s anti-government 11-party alliance, anytime soon.

Although it is not known what Sheikh Rashid’s game-plan is, it is quite apparent that this politician from Rawalpindi has a few tricks up his sleeve he could try against opposition.

KHADIM HUSAIN (LAHORE)

