Markets
Kenyan central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on Jan. 27
03 Jan 2021
NAIROBI: The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Jan. 27, the bank said in a notice on its website seen by Reuters on Sunday.
At its last meeting in November, the bank held its benchmark lending rate for the fifth time in a row at 7.0%.
