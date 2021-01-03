Markets
Iraq buys 238,190 tonnes of local rice
- The country needs around 1 million to 1.25 million tonnes of rice per year to support a food rationing programme.
03 Jan 2021
BAGHDAD: Iraq's state grains buyer said on Sunday it had procured 238,190 tonnes of local rice during the purchasing season.
The country needs around 1 million to 1.25 million tonnes of rice per year to support a food rationing programme, created in 1991 to combat UN economic sanctions, covers flour, rice, cooking oil and sugar.
