AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 64.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFL 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
HASCOL 15.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 108.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 96.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia lifts ban, resumes flight operation

  • As part of the SOPs, any foreign passenger, who wished to enter Saudi Arabia from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and any other country must spend at least 14 days outside the country impacted with the mutated virus before entering the Kingdom
  • The passengers will have to go a PCR test after the expiration of this period to prove they do not carry coronavirus
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 03 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Saudi Arabia has resumed international flight operation after lifting ban on land and air traffic, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, the Kingdom had suspended international flights and closed overland and seaports from December 20 after the spread of new variant of coronavirus.

As part of the SOPs issued by Saudi government, any foreign passenger, who wished to enter Saudi Arabia from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and any other country determined by the Ministry of Health (in which the new mutated type of COVID-19 has spread) must spend at least 14 days outside the country impacted with the mutated virus before entering the Kingdom.

The passengers will have to go a PCR test after the expiration of this period to prove they do not carry coronavirus.

Passengers from the nations which have recorded cases of the new strain will be quarantined in their homes under observation for 7 days, and undergo a PCR test, before the end of the quarantine period, on the sixth day of arrival.

Whereas, precautions will remain in place with regard to other countries, including home quarantine for seven days, or the home quarantine for three days, and a PCR test.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended all international passenger flights, amid a second wave of coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) suspended all international flights in response to a new strain of the coronavirus. As a result of the flight suspension, the Umrah of international pilgrims was also suspended temporarily.

second wave of COVID saudi government new coronavirus strain saudi arabia lifts restrictions flight operation resumes SOPs issued

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia lifts ban, resumes flight operation

PM condemns killing of coal mine workers, directs FC to nab terrorists

Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues

11 miners shot dead in armed attack at Machh coal field

Campaign against govt: PDM to hold power show in Bahawalpur today

The Gulf Cooperation Council: a bloc in crisis

US marks 277,000 Covid cases in 24 hours, a new record

Lockdowns, curfews, alcohol bans as nations fight resurgent virus

Deadly COVID: Pakistan reports 53 deaths, 2,272 infections in 24 hours

U.S. appeals court rejects lawmaker's bid to have Pence overturn Biden's win

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters