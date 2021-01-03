FBR launches e-filing of appeals

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched electronic filing of appeals with effect from 1st January, 2021.

Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals) is the first tier of appellate hierarchy provided in the Inland Revenue laws. Taxpayers aggrieved with the orders of Inland Revenue tax authorities, file first appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals).

Providing facility of filing of appeals electronically to the taxpayer is another step towards automaton of the FBR.

In compliance with the vision of the prime minister, the FBR has collaborated with the Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited for development of software for e-filing of appeals.

In the process, the input of major stakeholders such as the ICAP, the ICAMP, and the PTBA was also taken.

The system will enable the taxpayers aggrieved by the orders of the tax authorities to e-file appeals on the Iris web portal.

Both the revenue and the taxpayers will reap the benefits of the automated system for e-filing of appeals, the FBR added.

