Gazprom says gas exports outside ex-Soviet Union down 10pc in 2020
02 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russian gas exports by pipeline to customers outside the former Soviet Union reached 179.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2020, Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom said on Saturday, down from 199.2 billion cubic metres reported for 2019.
The data includes exports to China of 4.1 bcm via the Power of Siberia pipeline, it said.
The company also said its natural gas production reached 452.7 bcm in 2020, down from 500.3 bcm in reported for 2019, which became its highest since 2012.
