Apple bringing in major changes in its keyboard

Apple has filed a technology patent under which Apple wants to install a display screen in each of its laptops.

As per details, there will be two types of displays on the keyboard which will show the pictures of the key label. On the second level, there will be sensors that give a sense of touch, but what is the benefit of this and what is the benefit of having a display on the whole keyboard?

According to analysts, the alphabet on the keyboard display will change to several languages and will be displayed on the display, making it easier for the user. On the other hand, the keyboard will also help in displaying, designing and playing games.

Apple has called the invention an adaptive input surface, and the patent was granted in November 2020.

Experts believe that in this way, a single keyboard will fit into the keys of dozens of major languages of the world. On the other hand, gaming enthusiasts will also be able to benefit from it.

According to the patent, the keyboard keys will have a low resolution display and will be illuminated with organic LEDs. The keyboard will use special materials, but no details are given.