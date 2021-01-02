AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
EPCL 48.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 85.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
OGDC 108.97 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PAEL 40.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 105.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
PPL 96.54 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.09%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
STPL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
TRG 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.26%)
UNITY 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump International Hotel in DC hikes up room rates around Biden's inauguration

  • The rates have now been increased to $2,225 for January 19 and 20.
  • The Hay-Adams hotel and St. Regis have also raised the rates for their rooms during the inauguration.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 02 Jan 2021

Ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration this month, the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC has raised its prices for lodging to over three times their usual rate.

The hotel's website says a two-night minimum is required for guests visiting around Inauguration Day on January 20. The rates have now been increased to $2,225 for January 19 and 20. On other days in January, the average room charge for the hotel is priced at $400, The Hill reported.

Moreover, the Hay-Adams hotel and St. Regis have also raised the rates for their rooms during the inauguration as well, however, they are not priced higher than the Trump hotel. The Hay-Adams hotel has increased its rates up to $1,399 per evening around the inauguration, while St. Regis in downtown Washington has hiked rates to at least $999 per night.

It is not clear whether Trump, who has yet to concede to Biden, will attend Biden's inauguration ceremony. But, he has indicated that he wants to hold a 2024 campaign event on January 20, the same day as Biden's inauguration.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told POLITICO, "Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea. When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20 he will let you know.”

Donald Trump Joe Biden inauguration hotel rates DC Trump's hotel Trump International Hotel

Trump International Hotel in DC hikes up room rates around Biden's inauguration

Pakistan reports 2,184 new coronavirus cases, 82 deaths in 24 hours

Payment in 3 installments within year: Roadmap delineated for IPPs

LNG Terminal: PLL again floats tender for allocation of unutilised capacity

Economic growth prospects: PM optimistic despite Covid-19 challenge

Dec exports grow 18.3pc YoY

Dec CPI inflation up 8pc YoY

SPI down 0.69pc WoW

‘Clarification’: PM says never made excuses of not being prepared

Hafeez for reviewing pay, pension mechanism

H1 provisional tax collection exceeds Rs2.2trn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters