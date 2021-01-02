Trump International Hotel in DC hikes up room rates around Biden's inauguration

Ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration this month, the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC has raised its prices for lodging to over three times their usual rate.

The hotel's website says a two-night minimum is required for guests visiting around Inauguration Day on January 20. The rates have now been increased to $2,225 for January 19 and 20. On other days in January, the average room charge for the hotel is priced at $400, The Hill reported.

Moreover, the Hay-Adams hotel and St. Regis have also raised the rates for their rooms during the inauguration as well, however, they are not priced higher than the Trump hotel. The Hay-Adams hotel has increased its rates up to $1,399 per evening around the inauguration, while St. Regis in downtown Washington has hiked rates to at least $999 per night.

It is not clear whether Trump, who has yet to concede to Biden, will attend Biden's inauguration ceremony. But, he has indicated that he wants to hold a 2024 campaign event on January 20, the same day as Biden's inauguration.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told POLITICO, "Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea. When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20 he will let you know.”