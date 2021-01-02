AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 positivity rate declines in Punjab

Recorder Report Updated 02 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The positivity rate of cases witnessed slight decline to 3.96 percent in Punjab province, as out of 16,617 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 659 fresh virus cases and 29 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 138,608 and fatalities to 4042.

With recovery of 329 more people, the number of recovered patients has reached to 123,598 in the province.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 68301 cases and 1601 deaths, Rawalpindi 13149 cases and 718 deaths, Faisalabad 7607 cases and 345 deaths, Multan 8630 cases and 305 deaths and Sialkot reported 2987 cases and 121 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said: “As many as 18 BSL-2 Labs have been set up in Punjab. The government is hoping that the vaccine may reach Pakistan by February. We have reserved adequate amount for Coronavirus vaccine. The government will start a new hospital at Egerton Road, Lahore. On this 1000-bedded hospital, 400 beds shall be allocated for cardiac patients. After the construction of Mother and Child Hospital at Ganga Ram, thousands of lives shall be saved. Seven Mother and Child Hospitals in different districts including Attock, Rajanpur, Sialkot and Lahore are being set up. The idea behind these hospitals is to save lives of mother and child.”

The Minister said, “So far Sehat Sahulat Cards have been provided to 5.2 million families in Punjab. By December 2021, Universal Health Coverage shall be provided to all 25 million families of Punjab. We are trying to provide healthcare to all citizens without putting extra burden on finances. The purpose of MTI Act is to improve the quality of services at public sector hospitals.

So far we have hired 32,000 doctors, nurses and Paramedical staff. We are implementing 10-year Punjab Health Sector Strategy. The PMC reservations shall be conveyed to the Federal government. Medical is a prophetic profession. Doctors are saving precious lives. With the efforts of our doctors, we shall prevail over the second wave of Coronavirus Pandemic as we did in the first wave.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Covid-19 positivity rate declines in Punjab

LNG Terminal: PLL again floats tender for allocation of unutilised capacity

Economic growth prospects: PM optimistic despite Covid-19 challenge

Dec exports grow 18.3pc YoY

Dec CPI inflation up 8pc YoY

SPI down 0.69pc WoW

‘Clarification’: PM says never made excuses of not being prepared

Hafeez for reviewing pay, pension mechanism

H1 provisional tax collection exceeds Rs2.2trn

NY stock exchange delists Chinese telecoms firms

Decision on schools will be taken on 4th: minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.