CM’s performance in 2020 highlighted

LAHORE: The Punjab government has set many worth-following examples in the year 2020 to benefit the people.

Financial aid worth Rs1250 million was provided to 170,000 needy persons under CM Insaf Imdad Programme. The year 2020 was fateful for Southern Punjab as high officials were posted in South Punjab Secretariat along-with approval of the design of the secretariat building. About 25 thousand doctors and paramedics were recruited in the health department along with recruitments of 10 thousand police constables.

The CM regularly visited different cities and towns to keep up with the good work and issued on the spot instructions for bringing improvement in different government offices including hospitals, police stations jails, and shelter homes. He also went to Balochistan, Sindh, and KPK to promote inter-provincial harmony.

The CM laid the foundation stone of mother & child hospital at Ganga Ram Hospital and local government academy and ensured completion of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass. Setting aside past practices, Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the board meetings of rescuee1122 and other important institutions to take critical decisions for providing better services to the citizens.

Meanwhile, the chief minister regularly held meetings with parliamentarians and consulted them for spearheading development agenda. He also chaired the apex committee meetings to monitor the corona as well as law & order situation.

The foundation stone of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project was laid on August 7 and ten new shelter homes and almonries were also established in the historic city of Lahore to provide shelter to the homeless and penurious segments of the society.

The much-awaited orange line metro train was inaugurated in the month of October. Bab-e-Lahore was also inaugurated at Thokar Niaz Beg and Insaf medicine card scheme was launched to provide free medicines to needy patients suffering from chronic diseases. Along with it, different development projects amounting to Rs140 billion were started in collaboration with ADB in Sialkot and Sahiwal districts.

Moreover, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government is using all-out resources to deal with coronavirus and ventilators and other equipment is available in the hospitals for the patients.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021