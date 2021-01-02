PARTLY FACETIOUS: It’s always a close call?

“Maryam Nawaz is angered and is going to take mitigating measures….”

“Are you referring to the two gentlemen whose resignations were submitted to the Speaker and who, in spite of her explicit instructions to acknowledge their veracity to the Speaker even though everyone knows that the resignations are fake…”

“They needn’t be fake, I mean since she was the recipient of all resignations then at best it is gross incompetence of her own office that allowed the resignations to be on-sent to the Speaker or she did it purposely - I hear these two gentlemen owe their loyalty to Shahbaz Sharif clan…”

“I propose you as a special assistant to the prime minister on disinformation because the current batch is simply not competent…”

“Ha ha, are they as competent as Maryam Nawaz’s office?”

“”It’s a close call – Talal Chaudhary or Zubayr or Miftah Ismail…”

“It’s Parveen Rashid with relevant experience.….”

“Don’t be facetious, and for the last time get that keyboard sorted out…”

“Sorry anyway that’s not why Maryam Nawaz is angered.”

“The Khan has to put someone in the field who matches her – I mean his current disinformation team is no match to her.”

“Occasionally Asad Umer and Shah Mehmood…”

“No match – a better match would be to let loose someone who matches her…”

“I get it but Firdous Ashiq Awan is already in the field…”

“Nope he needs to appoint someone like Ayla Malik who is eye candy and need I add more than a match for….”

“Now I know you are being facetious, anyway Maryam Nawaz is angered because Durrani sahib is meeting everyone but her…”

“That shouldn’t surprise her given that she talks the walk…”

“It’s the other way round….walk the talk…”

“In her case it isn’t – she began to alienate the establishment well before advent of The Khan in government…”

“Ha ha that’s true but Durrani sahib has not contacted the Bhutto Zardaris or Zardari sahib either…”

“They don’t need a mediator my friend…”

