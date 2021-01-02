Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
02 Jan 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 01, 2021).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: (+) 4,697.65
High: 4,746.45
Low: 4,610.06
Net Change: (+) 87.59
Volume ('000): 560,051
Value ('000): 24,531,025
Makt Cap 1,533,032,458,867
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 8,678.81
NET CH. (-) 21.93
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 6,310.63
NET CH. (-) 0.43
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,997.30
NET CH. (+) 105.07
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 5,396.66
NET CH. (+) 338.68
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 4,179.80
NET CH. (+) 204.84
As on: 01-January-2021
