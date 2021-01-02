KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 01, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (+) 4,697.65 High: 4,746.45 Low: 4,610.06 Net Change: (+) 87.59 Volume ('000): 560,051 Value ('000): 24,531,025 Makt Cap 1,533,032,458,867 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,678.81 NET CH. (-) 21.93 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,310.63 NET CH. (-) 0.43 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,997.30 NET CH. (+) 105.07 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,396.66 NET CH. (+) 338.68 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,179.80 NET CH. (+) 204.84 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-January-2021 ====================================

