Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh removed, Dogar takes charge as new police chief

(Karachi) The Punjab government has removed Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh from his position and appointed Ghulam Mehmood Dogar as new police chief, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, Sheikh has been appointed as Deputy Commandant, Punjab Constabulary. He had assumed charge as Lahore CCPO in September last year to control street crime and tackle the encroachment mafia in the city. Reportedly, he failed to give satisfactory performance.

Sheikh's few months in office were shrouded in controversies in the form of victim-blaming remarks for which he apologised before a Senate committee and a rise in street crime. He was accused of making indecent comments against the victim in Motorway rape incident that occurred in September 2020.

Meanwhile, the new CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar possesses vast experience and has served as a police officer for 14 years.