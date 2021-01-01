AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,728 Increased By ▲ 110.78 (2.4%)
BR30 24,016 Increased By ▲ 788.73 (3.4%)
KSE100 44,694 Increased By ▲ 938.4 (2.14%)
KSE30 18,661 Increased By ▲ 480.83 (2.64%)
KSE 100 Welcomes New Year by crossing the 44k mark

  • The KSE 100 index welcomes the new year with bullish sentiments and crosses its 44k mark after about 30 months.
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Jan 2021

The KSE 100 index welcomes the new year with bullish sentiments and crosses its 44k mark after about 30 months.

The index, which had closed at 43,755 points on the 31st of December, rose by over 900 points in intra-day trading on the first day of the new year.

At the time of filing this report, the index was being traded 44,577.33 points showing an increase of 821.95 points and a percentage change of positive 1.88 percent.

The bullish sentiment was fuelled by expectations about improved liquidity in the power chain. A recent meeting was also held between government officials and the independent power producers (IPPs) at the Ministry of Finance, where it was agreed that payments will be made in three installments during 2021.

The outcome of the meeting increased the buying of stocks in the power and oil sector, which as a result lifted up the whole market.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister also announced the extension of a fixed tax regime in the construction sector, which contributed to this rise in the KSE-100 index.

