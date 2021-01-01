World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,924: RKI
01 Jan 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,924 to 1,742,661, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 553 to 33,624, the tally showed.
