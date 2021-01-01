AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
CJP takes notice of attack on Karak Hindu shrine

Terence J Sigamony Updated 01 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday took notice of burning a temple of Hindu community in Karak district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Samadhi (shrine) of a Hindu saint Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj was burnt by a mob on Wednesday in Karak. The samadhi is considered sacred by the Hindu community.

The Hindu devotees, especially from Sindh, used to visit the samadhi.

The chief justice fixed the matter for hearing on January 5th, and directed one-man Commission on Minorities Rights, KP chief secretary, and KP inspector general of police to visit the site, and submit the report.

According to a statement released by the apex court, Member of the National Assembly and Pakistan Hindu Council chief Ramesh Kumar called on the chief justice at the SC's Karachi registry and apprised him about the incident.

"The chief justice of Pakistan showed grave concern over the tragic incident and informed the member of parliament that he has already taken cognizance of the issue and has fixed the matter before court on Jau 05th at Islamabad with directions to one-man Commission on Minorities Rights, KP chief secretary and KP inspector general of police to visit the site and submit [a] report on 04.01.2021," it stated.

The incident comes weeks after the government allowed Hindu citizens to build a new temple in Islamabad on the recommendation of a council of clerics.

According to police officials, a meeting of clerics was held at Shanki Adda in Teri, Karak before the attack.

The local police have detained at least 14 persons in overnight raids, and more raids were underway to arrest individuals who participated or provoked the mob to demolish the shrine.

The attack happened after members of the Hindu community received permission from local authorities to renovate the building.

According to witnesses, the mob was led by a local cleric and supporters of a religious political party. The controversy over the Samadhi of Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj erupted many decades ago.

