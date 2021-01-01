AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
Pakistan

NA speaker declares two PML-N MNAs’ resignations ‘fake’

Naveed Butt Updated 01 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday ruled that two PML-N members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Murtaza Javed Abassi and Muhammad Sajjad, have disowned their resignations received by the National Assembly secretariat on 14th Dec, 2020, and both the members also called the resignations ‘fake’, thus, no further action was required on the matter.

The speaker in his ruling said as the speaker, duty had been imposed on him to proceed in the matter of resignations in accordance with law, rules, and the guidelines provided in the judgment of the Supreme Court; therefore, the resignations were processed.

The speaker in his ruling held that the resignations received have not been proved to be of the said two MNAs; accordingly it is filed without further proceedings.

The resignations submitted by the two PML-N lawmakers have been declared ‘fake’ by the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, after the parliamentarians failed to verify them.

Murtaza Javed and Dr Mohammad Sajjad Awan had submitted their resignations on December 14 following the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s decision to resign from the Parliament in lieu of their anti-government protests.

As part of its anti-government movement, the 11-party opposition alliance decided that its lawmakers in the national and provincial assemblies will hand in their resignations to their party heads by December 31st.

The PDM has also demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign by January 31st or face intensified protests including a long march to the federal capital.

Earlier, the National Assembly secretariat issued letters to both the PML-N leaders summoning them for verifications of their resignations, and said if they fail to appear before the speaker, it will be considered that they have nothing to say in their defense and the resignations will be accepted.

After it, the two PML-N MNAs called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday, and distanced themselves from their resignations forwarded to him.

They said they had submitted their resignations to the party leadership and did not know how they reached the speaker’s office.

