Markets
Nigerian naira eased 4.2pc on spot market to 410.25 per dollar
- The currency opened at 392.88 to the dollar on the market, widely quoted by foreign investors and exporters, on thin volumes.
31 Dec 2020
ABUJA: Nigeria's naira weakened 4.2% on the over-the-counter spot market to 410.25 per dollar on its last trading session for 2020, traders said on Thursday.
The currency opened at 392.88 to the dollar on the market, widely quoted by foreign investors and exporters, on thin volumes.
