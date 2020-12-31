NA Speaker decides not to accept resignations of two PML-N MNAs

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday decided not to accept resignations of two Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers.

As per the statement released by the NA spokesperson, it has been decided not to accept resignations of two lawmakers Murtaza Javed and Dr Mohammad Sajjad Awan.

The MNAs had earlier written to the speaker requesting not to accept their resignations as they renege from the party’s stance of en masse resignations.

It may be noted that earlier the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had clamored in her address that her lawmakers will chuck their resignations to the speaker.

It is pertinent here that the secretariat had sent a note to both the MNAs for either confirming or denying the development within seven days.