Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,806,072 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

More than 82,676,050 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 51,918,900 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluation by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

Over Wednesday, 15,599 new deaths and 679,925 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were United States with 3,927 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,194 and Mexico with 1,052.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 342,414 deaths from 19,745,137 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 193,875 deaths from 7,619,200 cases, India with 148,738 deaths from 10,266,674 cases, Mexico with 124,897 deaths from 1,413,935 cases, and Italy with 73,604 deaths from 2,083,689 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Belgium with 168 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 128, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 123, Italy 122, Republic of North Macedonia 119.

Europe has seen 568,862 deaths from 26,300,009 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 505,089 deaths from 15,465,966 infections, and the United States and Canada 357,854 deaths from 20,316,207 cases.

Asia has reported 218,751 deaths from 13,862,834 cases, the Middle East 89,766 deaths from 3,969,128 cases, Africa 64,805 deaths from 2,730,865 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,041 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.