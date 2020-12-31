AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
Iranian Mission in Pakistan to arrange events to mark Gen. Soleimani's death anniversary

  • On 3rd January, the first anniversary of Gen. Qasem Soleimani's assassination, special programs will be held by the cultural missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan.
  • Political and religious groups in Pakistan are also reported to be participating in the programs.
  • Programs will be held across all major cities, including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.
BR Web Desk Updated 31 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of the first anniversary of Gen. Qasem Soleimani's assassination, special programs will be held by the cultural missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, in addition to other political and religious groups in the country.

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Ehsan Khazaei, Iran's Cultural Attache in Pakistan, stated that literary and art programs pertaining to the "martyrs of the Islamic Resistance" with the title ‘General of skies’ has been initiated by the cultural consulate of the Islamic Republic.

Khazaei stated that the "cultural programs on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani aim to introduce and explain various aspects of the great personalities of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes", adding that the cultural program would award "exquisite programs" to the best works in various fields.

The ambassador also revealed that various programs by the Iranian culture consulates will be held across major cities, including Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta and Rawalpindi - including a conference on the "Martyrs of Islamic Unity" to be held in Peshawar.

IRNA reported that "some political and religious parties in Pakistan, will hold programs aimed at strengthening the Resistance Front on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani" - however, there has been no statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry to confirm these initiatives.

On the 3rd of January, Gen. Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) were targeted and assassinated on the instruction of the President Donald Trump; sparking a narrowly-averted regional crisis.

