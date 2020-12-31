Brazil's Petrobras to let Cosan unit bid again for Gaspetro

BRASILIA: Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said in a securities filing on Wednesday that it will allow the gas subsidiary of Cosan SA to make a fresh offer for Petrobras unit Gaspetro, following a favorable antitrust decision by regulator Cade.

Cosan said in November that a bid from its Compass Gas e Energia unit for the 51% stake in Gaspetro held by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, had been rejected but that the two sides remained in talks.