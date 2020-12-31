Markets
Brazil's Petrobras to let Cosan unit bid again for Gaspetro
- Cosan said in November that a bid from its Compass Gas e Energia unit for the 51% stake in Gaspetro held by Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
31 Dec 2020
BRASILIA: Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said in a securities filing on Wednesday that it will allow the gas subsidiary of Cosan SA to make a fresh offer for Petrobras unit Gaspetro, following a favorable antitrust decision by regulator Cade.
Cosan said in November that a bid from its Compass Gas e Energia unit for the 51% stake in Gaspetro held by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, had been rejected but that the two sides remained in talks.
Vandalism at Hindu temple: CJP Gulzar takes notice, directs authorities to submit report on Jan 4
Brazil's Petrobras to let Cosan unit bid again for Gaspetro
Pakistan to purchase 1.2mn COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm
Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR
65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report
Power sector: PM for achieving sustainability in reforms
US imposes new tariffs on French, German products in Airbus-Boeing spat
Iran honours 'martyr' Soleimani, killed a year ago by US
US hits record daily Covid-19 deaths as world looks to vaccines in 2021
Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga
Does Brexit free Europe to seek closer union?
What's in the UK, EU post-Brexit trade pact
Read more stories
Comments