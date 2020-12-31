AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
Dec 31, 2020
Brazil reports 55,649 new coronavirus cases, 1,194 additional deaths

  • Brazil has registered more than 7.6 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
Reuters 31 Dec 2020

BRASILIA: Brazil recorded 55,649 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,194 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered more than 7.6 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 193,875, according to ministry data.

