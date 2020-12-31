World
Brazil reports 55,649 new coronavirus cases, 1,194 additional deaths
- Brazil has registered more than 7.6 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
31 Dec 2020
BRASILIA: Brazil recorded 55,649 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,194 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
Brazil has registered more than 7.6 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 193,875, according to ministry data.
Vandalism at Hindu temple: CJP Gulzar takes notice, directs authorities to submit report on Jan 4
Brazil reports 55,649 new coronavirus cases, 1,194 additional deaths
Pakistan to purchase 1.2mn COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm
Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR
65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report
Power sector: PM for achieving sustainability in reforms
US imposes new tariffs on French, German products in Airbus-Boeing spat
Iran honours 'martyr' Soleimani, killed a year ago by US
US hits record daily Covid-19 deaths as world looks to vaccines in 2021
Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga
Does Brexit free Europe to seek closer union?
What's in the UK, EU post-Brexit trade pact
Read more stories
Comments