AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By ▲ 13.88 (0.3%)
BR30 23,247 Increased By ▲ 85.32 (0.37%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.56 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By ▲ 42.68 (0.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Assets beyond means: Khawaja Asif remanded into NAB custody till January 13

  • The NAB prosecutor told the court that Asif owns total assets worth Rs810 million and there is a difference of Rs230 million between the assets he owns and his sources of income
  • The PML-N leader was arrested from Ahsan Iqbal's house in Islamabad
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 31 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif has been remanded to NAB custody by an accountability court in Lahore till January 13, local media reported on Thursday. He has been accused of accumulating assets more than his sources of income.

As per details, the NAB prosecutor told the court that Asif owns total assets worth Rs810 million. There is a difference of Rs230 million between the assets he owns and his sources of income. However, Asif denied the charges.

The court had approved the remand till January 14. The date was changed on the request of Asif’s lawyer, Najamul Hassan. He said that Asif has another hearing on January 14 at a Gujranwala court.

Earlier, the NAB arrested PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means case. The PML-N leader was arrested from Ahsan Iqbal's house in Islamabad.

The arrest was made soon after a PML-N meeting — held to decide whether the party's lawmaker should resign from the Senate or not — concluded.

accountability court Khwaja Asif's arrest sent on remand to NAB Asset beyond means case January 13

Assets beyond means: Khawaja Asif remanded into NAB custody till January 13

Pakistan to purchase 1.2mn COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm

Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR

65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report

Power sector: PM for achieving sustainability in reforms

US imposes new tariffs on French, German products in Airbus-Boeing spat

Iran honours 'martyr' Soleimani, killed a year ago by US

US hits record daily Covid-19 deaths as world looks to vaccines in 2021

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Does Brexit free Europe to seek closer union?

What's in the UK, EU post-Brexit trade pact

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters