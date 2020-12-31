Assets beyond means: Khawaja Asif remanded into NAB custody till January 13

(Karachi) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif has been remanded to NAB custody by an accountability court in Lahore till January 13, local media reported on Thursday. He has been accused of accumulating assets more than his sources of income.

As per details, the NAB prosecutor told the court that Asif owns total assets worth Rs810 million. There is a difference of Rs230 million between the assets he owns and his sources of income. However, Asif denied the charges.

The court had approved the remand till January 14. The date was changed on the request of Asif’s lawyer, Najamul Hassan. He said that Asif has another hearing on January 14 at a Gujranwala court.

Earlier, the NAB arrested PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means case. The PML-N leader was arrested from Ahsan Iqbal's house in Islamabad.

The arrest was made soon after a PML-N meeting — held to decide whether the party's lawmaker should resign from the Senate or not — concluded.