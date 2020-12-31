Bailable arrest warrants for Aslam Raisani issued

QUETTA: An accountability court in Quetta has on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants for former Balochistan Chief Minister Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani.

The arrest warrants have been issued over Aslam Raisani’s non-appearance in the case pertaining to alleged embezzlement in funds to restore the Mehrgarh heritage. Arrest warrants for Abdul Nabi Raisani – Aslam Raisani’s relative – have also been issued.