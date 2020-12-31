AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
PM for negotiated political settlement of Afghan conflict, measures for reduction of violence

  • Imrna Khan, while highlighting the close fraternal ties between the two countries, reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support to peace and stability in Afghanistan.
APP 31 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran, while reiterating his conviction that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, on Wednesday emphasized the need for a negotiated political settlement.

He also stressed the need for all sides to take measures for reduction of violence leading to ceasefire.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Afghan Minister for Industry and Commerce Nisar Ahmed Faizi Ghoryani, who called on him here.

Imrna Khan, while highlighting the close fraternal ties between the two countries, reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He added that peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region by enhancing regional connectivity and providing new opportunities for economic cooperation.

The prime minister remarked that Pakistan and Afghanistan had untapped economic synergies and complementarities, which could be best realized through cooperation in the economic and trade sphere.

He mentioned the Trans-Afghan railway line project, “Mazar-e-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar,” and highlighted Pakistan’s support to Uzbekistan’s efforts to secure financing for the project.

He said he had signed the Joint Appeal Letter addressed to the heads of various International Financial Institutions (IFIs) by the heads of state/government of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan in that regard.

The Afghan commerce minister conveyed the greetings of President Ashraf Ghani and highlighted the progress made on matters related to transit and bilateral trade.

He appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process, and affirmed Afghanistan’s desire for enhanced trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood also attended the meeting.

The Afghan delegation led by Nisar Ahmed Ghoryani is on a five-day visit to Pakistan from December 27 to 31 for 8th meeting of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA).

