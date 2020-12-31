AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt introduces uniformed education system to eliminate caste system: Kamran Bangash

  • He said the decision has eradicated the long lasting demand of tribal people and brought them in to par with developed cities of the country.
APP 31 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Technology and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said government was introducing a uniform education system to eradicate caste systems from the society.

Addressing a daylong conference held here, the CM’s aide said that merger of tribal districts into the national mainstream among the major milestones of PTI government that were given equal rights to tribesmen.

He said the decision has eradicated the long lasting demand of tribal people and brought them in to par with developed cities of the country.

Special Assistant while expressing confidence in the leadership of KP CM Mehmood Khan said that his efforts have reduced gap between rich and poor segments of the society by issuing Health Card Plus.

The conference was presided over by Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani while provincial law minister Sultan Mohammad Khan, Law Minister Ziaullah Bangash, former Advisor to CM Zargul Khan and former Vice Chancellor Islamia College, Dr. Nowshad addressed the gathering.

The session was jointly conducted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly and Center of Policy Analysis & Development, (CPAD) Islamabad on the role of Parliament in national unity, solidarity and peace.

Addressing the seminar, Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ghani said that parliamentarians are the elected representatives of people for resolving challenges with unity.

Kamran Bangash PTI Government Ziaullah Bangash Mehmood Khan Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Zargul Khan CPAD

Govt introduces uniformed education system to eliminate caste system: Kamran Bangash

Govt removes Mufti Muneeb as Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal committee

Cabinet committee approves procurement of over million COVID-19 vaccines

Swiss person dies after COVID-19 vaccination: Officials

At least five killed in Yemen's Aden airport attack, security source says

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain

PAC delivers 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF

UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

SC directs Sindh govt to retrieve state land from encroachers

New COVID strain does not cause more severe illness than other variants: Study

India ‘cannot win a war’ against Pakistan, says former Indian officer in latest book

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters