Two PML-N MNAs refuse to validate assembly resignations: report

  • "I never sent my resignation to the [NA] speaker, so where did he [Qaiser] get it from," says Awan.
  • Sajjad Awan and Murtaza Javed Abbasi appeared at the National Assembly Secretariat and stated that their resignation letters were fake and refused to validate them.
BR Web Desk 30 Dec 2020

Two Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers have refused to validate their resignations days after their party had announced it on the media.

According to local media reports, Member National Assembly (MNA)s Sajjad Awan and Murtaza Javed Abbasi appeared at the National Assembly Secretariat and stated that their resignation letters were fake and refused to validate them.

Two days ago, MNA Awan had caused some tensions within the party by refuting the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser's statement about receiving his resignation.

"I never sent my resignation to the [NA] speaker, so where did he [Qaiser] get it from," he had asked.

It may be noted that earlier the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had clamored in her address that her lawmakers will chuck their resignations to the speaker.

It is pertinent here that the secretariat had sent a note to both the MNAs for either confirming or denying the development within seven days.

