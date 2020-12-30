AVN 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
BOP 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 143.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
DCL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
DGKC 113.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EFERT 63.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HASCOL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
HBL 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.42%)
HUBC 78.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
JSCL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
KAPCO 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
MLCF 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
OGDC 104.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 89.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.01%)
PSO 215.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.38%)
SNGP 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (6.31%)
TRG 87.30 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.18%)
UNITY 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.55%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,590 Increased By ▲ 42.86 (0.94%)
BR30 23,088 Increased By ▲ 241.95 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,582 Increased By ▲ 326.72 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,123 Increased By ▲ 141.8 (0.79%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden says Trump vaccine plan falling 'far behind'

  • "We might not see improvement until we're well into March as it will take time for our Covid response plan to begin to produce visible progress," Biden said.
AFP 30 Dec 2020

WILMINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed a relentless effort to fight Covid-19 the moment he takes office, as he warned that Donald Trump's vaccination drive was falling dangerously short.

Speaking after a briefing by experts, Biden promised that as president he will undertake the "greatest operational challenge we've ever faced as a nation" to inoculate against the illness that has claimed more than 1.7 million lives globally.

"The Trump administration's plan to distribute vaccines is falling far behind," Biden said, promising: "I'm going to move Heaven and Earth to get us going in the right direction."

The Trump administration had predicted that 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of December.

With less than three days left, some 2.1 million have received the first shot of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden, who takes office on January 20, confirmed that he would invoke the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to force private industry to step up vaccine production for the government.

He also implored Americans to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and said he would impose a mandate on face covers in areas where the federal government has jurisdiction, such as airplanes.

"We're planning a whole-of-government effort and we're going to work to set up vaccination sites and send mobile units to hard-to-reach communities," Biden said, "We're going to make sure vaccines are distributed equitably so every person can get one, no matter the color of their skin and where they live."

He voiced confidence of a return to normality in 2021 -- but not immediately.

"We might not see improvement until we're well into March as it will take time for our Covid response plan to begin to produce visible progress," Biden said.

"The next few weeks and months are going to be very tough -- a very tough period for our nation, maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic."

The US recorded 245,500 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, and 3,223 more deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins university.

The country has notched up more than 19.5 million cases and more than 337,000 deaths since the pandemic began, both the worst tolls in absolute terms globally.

Donald Trump Joe Biden vaccine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Biden says Trump vaccine plan falling 'far behind'

Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention

From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race

Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate

New virus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override

Latin America and Caribbean top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP count

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters