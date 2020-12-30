AVN 89.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 143.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
DCL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
DGKC 113.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EFERT 62.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.01%)
FFL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.17%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HBL 132.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
JSCL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
MLCF 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
OGDC 104.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PSO 215.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-1.49%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.29%)
TRG 87.04 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.87%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.48%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,588 Increased By ▲ 41.48 (0.91%)
BR30 23,068 Increased By ▲ 222.24 (0.97%)
KSE100 43,562 Increased By ▲ 306.29 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,121 Increased By ▲ 139.61 (0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Syrian soldier killed, three wounded in Israeli strike near Damascus: military

  • "Our air defence countered some of the missiles, which caused one martyr and wounded three soldiers."
AFP 30 Dec 2020

DAMASCUS: One Syrian soldier was killed and three others wounded in an Israeli strike on a military position near Damascus, state news agency SANA said Wednesday, citing a military source.

"Today at 01:30 (22:30 GMT) the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with missile bursts from northern Galilee, targeting a unit of our air defence forces in the Nabi Habeel area," the military source said.

"Our air defence countered some of the missiles, which caused one martyr and wounded three soldiers."

Syria Damascus state news agency SANA Syrian soldier martyr Nabi Habeel

Syrian soldier killed, three wounded in Israeli strike near Damascus: military

Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention

From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race

Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate

New virus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override

Latin America and Caribbean top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP count

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters