Syrian soldier killed, three wounded in Israeli strike near Damascus: military
30 Dec 2020
DAMASCUS: One Syrian soldier was killed and three others wounded in an Israeli strike on a military position near Damascus, state news agency SANA said Wednesday, citing a military source.
"Today at 01:30 (22:30 GMT) the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with missile bursts from northern Galilee, targeting a unit of our air defence forces in the Nabi Habeel area," the military source said.
"Our air defence countered some of the missiles, which caused one martyr and wounded three soldiers."
