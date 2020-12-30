AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
BOP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 143.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
DCL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
DGKC 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
EFERT 62.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.01%)
FFL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
HASCOL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
HBL 132.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.36%)
HUBC 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
JSCL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KAPCO 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
MLCF 43.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
OGDC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.89%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 89.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.02%)
PSO 215.31 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.46%)
SNGP 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
STPL 20.83 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.95%)
TRG 87.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.81%)
UNITY 32.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.42%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,589 Increased By ▲ 42.72 (0.94%)
BR30 23,073 Increased By ▲ 227.66 (1%)
KSE100 43,581 Increased By ▲ 325.42 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,121 Increased By ▲ 139.64 (0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

'No stress': Cummins backs Aussie batsmen to come good

  • "It was only 12 months ago that our batters absolutely dominated" against Pakistan and New Zealand, added Cummins.
AFP 30 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins said he had "every confidence" Australia's top batsmen would return to form following an underwhelming first two Tests against India.

With the series level at 1-1 heading into the third Test in Sydney, Cummins parried talk of crisis and said batters like Steve Smith -- who was named Test player of the decade this week, but has managed just 10 runs in the first two games -- would rediscover their touch.

"Absolutely no stress," Cummins said. "They'll come good."

"Steve's been champion for a dozen years or so, so absolutely no stress at all. Every batter, every player, goes through ups and downs and the great ones find a way to get back, so yeah absolutely no stress that they'll come good, I'm sure."

Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets after India suffered their worst ever Test collapse, scoring just 36 in their second innings.

But it was India who won by eight wickets in the second Test in Melbourne as their injury-depleted attack twice dismissed Australia cheaply.

With some commentators proposing wholesale changes to Australia's top order going into the Sydney Test, Cummins said there was no panic in the camp.

"It's only been two Test matches," he said. "It's too small a sample size to say people need to change the way they go about things."

"It was only 12 months ago that our batters absolutely dominated" against Pakistan and New Zealand, added Cummins.

He said the return of opener David Warner -- who is back in training after missing the first two Tests with a groin injury -- would be a "huge boost".

Despite a Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney, the next Test will start on January 7 as planned, with the teams facing some form of quarantine for the final Test in Brisbane from January 15.

australia New Zealand Sydney Sydney Cricket Ground Steve Smith Pat Cummins Adelaide Oval

'No stress': Cummins backs Aussie batsmen to come good

Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention

From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race

Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate

New virus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override

Latin America and Caribbean top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP count

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters