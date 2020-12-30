World
U.S.'s COVID test requirement for UK travelers should extend to other nations: U.S. official
- "I think that probably should be extended to other countries," U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir.
30 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: A senior U.S. public health official on Tuesday said the coronavirus testing the United States now is requiring for travelers from Britain should probably be extended to other countries as well.
"I think that probably should be extended to other countries," U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir told MSNBC.
