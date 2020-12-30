3D Printers – an opportunity ignored

It is oft cited that the future of manufacturing lies in additive manufacturing – or more commonly known as 3D printing. And many are now saying that COVID-19 could be a tipping point for technology adoption in manufacturing.

During 2020, the global pandemic stifled manufacturing – disrupting conventional supply chains and workforce, forcing plants to shut down amid spiking demand for essentials as well as health/medical equipment. But a study by Markforged - a privately-held US additive manufacturing company - “COVID-19 Impact on Supply Chains: Global Additive Manufacturing Industry Report”, shows that modern manufacturers – those who adopt digital manufacturing solutions such as 3D printing – were the most resilient, reporting that they’ve been operating as usual while other manufacturers scaled back production.

Over 60 percent of the respondents with industrial 3D printers reported time and cost savings, while nearly half respondents reported “business as usual” operations, and 2 percent reported starting producing new products. Many also reported pivoting to printing personal protective equipment (PPE).

While global manufacturing might be getting ready for a new level of technology integration to boost economic progress, Pakistan unfortunately has a rather restrictive stance on the import of 3D printers. The import of 3D printers isn’t banned, but the Ministry of Commerce requires a NOC of the Ministry of Interior for import of all categories of 3D Printers in the country, which has made the process very arduous and expensive.

Uses of 3D printers are many from manufacturing and automotive to health care and education. Many modern SEZs also employ advanced technologies like AI, robotics, and 3D printing. A recent development in the 3D printing is the 3D concrete printing, which not only accelerate the pace of construction but also considerably improves quality. India is aggressively adopting the technology in its processes including manufacturing and is coming up with a policy aimed at promoting 3D printing on an industrial scale and establishing global bases for 3D manufacturing in India. It has recently erected its first 3D printed ground- plus-one building as the country works towards pursuing automated-robotic construction for mass housing segment – something that the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ambitious mass low-cost housing plan could experiment with.

And more and more countries like Malaysia and Thailand are opening up to 3D printing. 3D Printers have been on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic as well. Countries like Malaysia developed ventilator prototype and 3D printed face-shields using 3D printing technology. Massive PPE shortage in many countries pushed DIY volunteers to experiment with this technology.

Efforts by Pakistan Against COVID19-Volunteers (PAC-V) in producing 3D print ventilators, and Agha Khan University Hospital (AKUH) in producing 3D print nasal swabs during the ongoing pandemic are a few examples of the opportunities the 3D printing technology offers. In the given context, it is a no brainer that there is a need to allow smooth imports of 3D printers to improve country’s manufacturing competitiveness as well as digitalization– or it could be another boat missed!