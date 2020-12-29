AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
Karachi Airport attack case: ATC acquits four accused as prosecution fails to prove charges

  • The court directed the authorities to release them if they are not booked in any other cases
  • ATC issued lifetime arrest warrants for eight absconding accused including Mullah Fazlullah, who died in 2018
Fahad Zulfikar 29 Dec 2020

(Karachi) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitted four suspects in Karachi Airport attack case as the prosecution failed to prove charges, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the court acquitted four suspects including APML Sindh Convener Sarmad Siddiqui and directed the authorities to release them if they are not booked in any other cases. The others who were acquitted included Nadeem aka Burger, Asif Zaheer and Abdul Rashid.

Besides, the ATC issued lifetime arrest warrants for eight absconding accused including Mullah Fazlullah, who died in 2018.

The police claimed that the suspects had played their part as facilitators in the attack and provided the attackers with logistics, weapons and funds.

On June 8, 2014, Karachi Airport was attacked by militants that claimed the lives of 27 people including airport employees and members of the Airport Security Force (ASF). All the 10 attackers who tried to make their way inside the premises were also killed.

