Illegal encroachment case: CJP Gulzar reprimands Sindh CM, says Karachi has been turned into graveyard

(Karachi) Chief Justice of of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed has reprimanded the Sindh government officials including Provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for not implementing Supreme Court's orders of removing encroachments from Karachi, saying the city has been turned into a graveyard, local media reported on Tuesday.

The CJP was hearing a case at top court's Karachi Registry pertaining to removal of illegal encroachments in the city.

During the hearing, the chief justice expressed dismay over the failure to present report on the anti-encroachment drive in the port city. The top judge summoned CM Murad, advocate general, secretary local government and Karachi commissioner.

Addressing the city's commissioner, the Gulzar Ahmed sought an update on compliance with the apex court's directives. When Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh said he was newly appointed, the top judge observed that the official should have done his homework.

The CJP expressed displeasure over the unpreparedness of the official and remarked: "Shall we frame charges against you and send you to jail as you are unaware of the issues this city faces?"

Gulzar maintained that the case was ongoing for four years but there are no results. “We had passed this order one and a half years back but it has not been complied with yet. Should we start contempt of court proceedings?” he warned.

After a brief break, the hearing continued with CM Murad appearing before the bench and seeking two-weeks time to submit a report. He was accompanied by Murtaza Wahab and provincial minister for local government Nasir Shah.

The court stated that the city has been destroyed while parks and playgrounds have vanished. The chief justice directed the Sindh government to clear the land of Kidney Hill Park from encroachments. Gulzar stated that the court wants implementation on its orders rather the officials submitting apology.

The court has given Sindh chief minister one month to submit a report.