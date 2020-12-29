AVN 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.82%)
BOP 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.09%)
EFERT 63.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
EPCL 47.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.23%)
FCCL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
HASCOL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.16%)
HBL 134.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.39%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.11%)
OGDC 105.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 39.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.6%)
PIBTL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.44%)
PIOC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.19%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
PSO 218.51 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.61%)
SNGP 44.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.33%)
STPL 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.38%)
TRG 85.57 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (3.02%)
UNITY 31.37 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.7%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By ▲ 11.41 (0.25%)
BR30 23,190 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,737 Increased By ▲ 62.55 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,227 Increased By ▲ 13.59 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Vietnam Airlines to issue $346mn in shares to support recovery

  • With the uncertainty of the pandemic, Vietnam Airlines has set a target of full recovery and making profit from 2023.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

HANOI: Flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on Tuesday it would issue nearly $346 worth of shares for existing stakeholders to boost its recovery from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and return to profitability by 2023.

The issuance will be completed by June next year after the carrier received approval from the authorities. All capital raised would pay off outstanding debts, its chairman Dang Ngoc Hoa said at a regular shareholder meeting.

"We have suffered from the worst crisis ever in history due to restrictions of governments around the world to curb the spread of the virus," Hoa added.

With the uncertainty of the pandemic, Vietnam Airlines has set a target of full recovery and making profit from 2023.

The national flag carrier, 86% owned by the government, expected to make losses of 14.445 trillion dong ($624.65 million), about 2.4 trillion dong less than previously expected.

To support the airline, the Vietnamese government last month approved a plan to buy new shares from the flag carrier through its State Capital Investment Corp (SCIC).

How many shares SCIC would buy were not revealed at Tuesday's event, but SCIC earlier said it could invest up to 6.8 trillion dong to buy new shares from the airline as part of the support plan.

coronavirus pandemic Vietnam Airlines chairman Dang Ngoc Hoa State Capital Investment Corp

Vietnam Airlines to issue $346mn in shares to support recovery

33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown

Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month

National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system

Renewed COVID lockdowns likely in Southern California as ICUs stay filled

A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters