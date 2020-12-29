AVN 91.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.73%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 146.02 Decreased By ▼ -5.22 (-3.45%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
DGKC 113.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.85%)
EFERT 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.49%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.46%)
JSCL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.71%)
KAPCO 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
MLCF 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
OGDC 105.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
PAEL 39.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.6%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 104.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.31%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
PSO 218.82 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (1.75%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.38%)
STPL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.58%)
TRG 85.42 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.84%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.8%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By ▲ 11.36 (0.25%)
BR30 23,202 Increased By ▲ 9.29 (0.04%)
KSE100 43,748 Increased By ▲ 74.2 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,236 Increased By ▲ 23.13 (0.13%)
Dec 29, 2020
Markets

Raw sugar rises past 15 cent level; arabica coffee falls about 2%

  • "There are a lot of demand worries as the coronavirus is making a comeback in the US and Europe," one dealer said.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: Raw sugar futures on ICE closed up on Monday while arabica coffee fell in thin trading amid the Boxing Day holiday in London that closed the markets for robusta coffee and refined sugar futures.

SUGAR

March raw sugar rose 0.08 cent to settle at 14.98 cents per lb?. It touched 15.13 cents per pound earlier in session, the highest price since Nov. 27.?

Dealers noted some positive news on the demand side, with Indonesia issuing new licenses for imports.

"That is for about 600,000 tonnes, which will be coming from Australia and Brazil," a US-based broker said.

India continues to book export deals for its new-crop sugar, with totals around 615,000 tonnes, dealers said.

But any further rise is seen capped by good weather for cane development in top producer Brazil.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee settled down 2.6 cents, or 2.1%, at $1.2335 per lb??.

Rains in Brazil, which could help recover fields for next year's crop, along with demand worries for arabica beans amid the coronavirus-led lockdowns in several countries were some of the negative factors cited by dealers.

"Trends in New York were mixed. Support is at 123.00, 120.00, and 116.00 March, and resistance is at 128.00, 129.00 and 130.00 March", one broker said.

COCOA

March New York cocoa ??settled down $33, or 1.3%, to $2,560 a tonne.

"There are a lot of demand worries as the coronavirus is making a comeback in the US and Europe," one dealer said.

Demand for chocolate fell strongly in 2020 due to closings of stores and restaurants.

