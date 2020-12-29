Dawood rejects propaganda regarding Pakistan, Afghanistan trade dialogue

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has refuted allegations by a section of media from Afghanistan regarding trade dialogue process between Islamabad and Kabul.

The Advisor on his official Twitter account while sharing the tweet of an Afghan news channel said both sides had a very good start to the trade dialogue where each side gave its views on the future vision.

He termed the tweet of an Afghan news channel about the meeting as contrary to what they discussed.

“I am shocked to learn of this ridiculous tweet. We had a very good start to our meeting, where each side gave its views on the future vision,” said Dawood. “This tweet is contrary to what we discussed in the meeting and I fail to understand the motive behind the tweet. We rejected it completely,” he added.

The tweet of an Afghan news channel read that Dawood has said that Pakistan has given Afghanistan six months to eradicate smuggling. It further attributed to Dawood saying that if Afghanistan fails to take action Islamabad will scrap the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA).