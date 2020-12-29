AVN 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-2.94%)
DCL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.05%)
EFERT 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
EPCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
HASCOL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.57%)
HBL 134.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUBC 79.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
JSCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.34%)
KAPCO 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.41%)
OGDC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PAEL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
PIBTL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.99%)
PIOC 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-3.71%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 91.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 219.85 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (2.23%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.29%)
STPL 19.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.62%)
TRG 86.20 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.78%)
UNITY 31.36 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.67%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.72%)
BR100 4,621 Increased By ▲ 20.27 (0.44%)
BR30 23,287 Increased By ▲ 94.68 (0.41%)
KSE100 43,838 Increased By ▲ 164.07 (0.38%)
KSE30 18,282 Increased By ▲ 68.71 (0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dawood rejects propaganda regarding Pakistan, Afghanistan trade dialogue

  • He termed the tweet of an Afghan news channel about the meeting as contrary to what they discussed.
Ali Ahmed 29 Dec 2020

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has refuted allegations by a section of media from Afghanistan regarding trade dialogue process between Islamabad and Kabul.

The Advisor on his official Twitter account while sharing the tweet of an Afghan news channel said both sides had a very good start to the trade dialogue where each side gave its views on the future vision.

He termed the tweet of an Afghan news channel about the meeting as contrary to what they discussed.

“I am shocked to learn of this ridiculous tweet. We had a very good start to our meeting, where each side gave its views on the future vision,” said Dawood. “This tweet is contrary to what we discussed in the meeting and I fail to understand the motive behind the tweet. We rejected it completely,” he added.

The tweet of an Afghan news channel read that Dawood has said that Pakistan has given Afghanistan six months to eradicate smuggling. It further attributed to Dawood saying that if Afghanistan fails to take action Islamabad will scrap the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA).

Pakistan Abdul Razak Dawood Afghanistan APTTA

Dawood rejects propaganda regarding Pakistan, Afghanistan trade dialogue

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters