South Korea to get Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 20mn people: Yonhap

  • This comes a day after officials vowed to speed up efforts to launch a public coronavirus.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

SEOUL: South Korea on Tuesday said it will sign a deal with Moderna Inc to offer COVID-19 vaccines for 20 million people, Yonhap news agency reported citing the presidential office.

This comes a day after officials vowed to speed up efforts to launch a public coronavirus vaccination programme as the country detected its first cases of the virus variant linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain.

