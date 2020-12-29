World
Lockheed Martin misses F-35 jet delivery target due to COVID-19
- The defense contractor delivered 123 aircraft in 2020, underperforming its target established in late 2019.
29 Dec 2020
Lockheed Martin Corp said on Monday it had missed its target to deliver 141 F-35 fighter jets to the United States and its allies in 2020, as it built 8% fewer jets after the coronavirus pandemic hampered its supply chain and factories.
The company in May revised down the target to 117-123 aircraft due to parts shortage.
