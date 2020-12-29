AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR chief for early nomination of appellate tribunals' members

Wasim Iqbal Updated 29 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Early nomination for members of appellate tribunals would help it recover half of Rs456 billion involved in cases pending in various courts, said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman on Monday.

A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) examined Revenue Division (FBR) Custom's Audit Report 2017-18, and expressed its serious concerns over the pending court cases involving billions of rupees, and asked the FBR chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani to pursue the cases vigorously and hire well-known lawyers.

FBR chairman said the secretary Law and Justice had been tasked by the federal government for early appointment for the tribunals. The committee asked the secretary law to expedite the early nomination of members for the Appellate Tribunals set in the FBR, and also directed to appear before the committee on Wednesday.

Committee member Khawaja Asif suggested that the FBR should propose an enhancement in the expenditure of FBR legal wing in the upcoming annual budget to Rs600 million. He remarked that the current allocation of Rs60 million was not enough to hire senior/well-known lawyers to pursue various court cases.

He further said an estimated Rs2,600 billion was the revenue shortfall of the FBR in the last three financial years against the targets, and hiring well-known legal experts, and out of court settlements would help the FBR to achieve its revenue target annually.

The FBR chairman further apprised the committee that on the advice of tax reforms commission, the FBR activated the forum for alternate dispute resolution under the existing legal framework, which is helpful in resolving pending tax disputes through alternate dispute resolution mechanism.

The committee chaired by Noor Alam Khan, was also informed that the process of recoveries in various cases was slow and the FBR required services of 750 employees, and requested the committee to direct the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to expedite the process of hiring.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

FBR chief for early nomination of appellate tribunals' members

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Army not involved in politics: Rashid

Hafeez for steps to arrest hike in prices of eggs, atta

Cabinet to discuss economy, ministries' summaries, PDM challenge today

Govt receives costliest bids for LNG supply in Feb 2021

FBR may depute team to help resolve govt-IPPs matters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.