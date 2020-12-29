AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans slide on weak exports, Argentine labor talks

  • CBOT March soymeal ended $1.40 lower at $412.70 per short ton, while March soyoil fell 0.08 cent to 41.05 cents per lb.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday as a labor strike in Argentina moves closer to resolution, traders said.

The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract fell 7-1/4 cents to $12.57-1/4 per bushel, the biggest drop for soybeans since Dec. 8.

Overnight, March soybeans reached $12.80-1/2 per bushel, the highest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since June 23, 2014.

New life-of-contract highs were met in all contract months through September 2021.

CBOT March soymeal ended $1.40 lower at $412.70 per short ton, while March soyoil fell 0.08 cent to 41.05 cents per lb.

Exporters sold 233,700 tonnes of soybeans and 33,000 tonnes of soybean oil on Monday for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2020/2021 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Exporters also sold 125,000 tonnes of soybeans bound for unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year.

Soybeans export inspections for the week ending December 24 were the lowest since September, with 1.4 million tonnes of soybeans inspected for export, below trade expectations.

Argentina's influential chamber of soyoil manufacturers and exporters on Sunday improved its offer to striking workers, seeking to end a more than two-week standoff that has bogged down exports.

Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans in November climbed to 6.04 million tonnes, up 136pc from 2.56 million tonnes a year ago, customs data showed, as cargoes booked following a Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China arrived in the country.

Soybeans CBOT soybean soyoil export U.S. Department of Agriculture

CBOT soybeans slide on weak exports, Argentine labor talks

New Covid strain: Pakistan extends ban on flights from UK

K-P Govt declares 'extreme cold weather emergency' as temperature reaches freezing levels

Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report

Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters