Pakistan
Balochistan reports 17 more positive COVID-19 cases
29 Dec 2020
QUETTA: About 17 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18099 in Balochistan on Monday.
According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 448796 people were screened for the virus till December 28 out of which 17 more were reported positive.
